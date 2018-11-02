Chevron (CVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

CVX stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.68. The company had a trading volume of 726,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $212.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $569,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.1% in the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 37,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.65.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

