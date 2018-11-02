Chesapeake Energy Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

CHK opened at $3.68 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 48.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 199,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 29.7% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 168,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 38,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 647,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

