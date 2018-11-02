Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.23. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 147.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 708.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 354,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 212,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

