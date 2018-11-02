Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$17.25

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.25 to C$17.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. Desjardins cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “c$14.50” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.72.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down C$0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,642. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$15.86 and a 52 week high of C$20.02.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Chemtrade) provides industrial chemicals and services. Chemtrade operates in four business segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), International (Intl) and Corporate (Corp). Its SPPC segment markets, removes and produces merchant, regenerated sulfuric acid, liquid sulfur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite, elemental sulfur, hydrogen sulfide, and sodium bisulfite and other processing services.

