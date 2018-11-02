Chemed Co. (CHE) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

Chemed has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemed to earn $12.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE CHE traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $306.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chemed has a 12-month low of $222.96 and a 12-month high of $335.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $444.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chemed in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed to $321.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.00, for a total transaction of $549,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total value of $95,766.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.