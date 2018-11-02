Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CKPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Checkpoint Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

CKPT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.35. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a negative net margin of 2,367.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC.

Featured Story: Short Selling

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.