Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-1.92 for the period. Chatham Lodging Trust also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.32-0.36 EPS.

NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,688. The company has a market capitalization of $903.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.68%.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

