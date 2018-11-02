Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 2.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Zoetis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 161,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Zoetis by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $96.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

In other news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 8,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $764,852.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 208,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $94.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.