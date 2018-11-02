Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,603 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises about 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities set a $175.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.31.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $140.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $526.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

