Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys Shares of 4,385 Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Post by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of Post stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.14.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Post had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 price target on shares of Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.