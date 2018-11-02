Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Shares Bought by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 254.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 89.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $250.10 and a 1-year high of $396.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

