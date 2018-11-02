Charter Communications (CHTR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.13.

Shares of CHTR opened at $324.58 on Friday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $250.10 and a one year high of $396.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

