Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Stake Raised by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1,462.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,535 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.23% of Chart Industries worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $69.48 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.52 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.69%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

