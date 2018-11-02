Charles Schwab (SCHW) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.73.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 345,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,664,475. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $404,436.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 15,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $803,818.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,655 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 157.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,041.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

