CGI (GIB) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 347.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,512 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CGI were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,130,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,610,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,378,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after buying an additional 677,254 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,828,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,489,000 after buying an additional 314,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. CGI has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $66.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Scotiabank cut CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Desjardins cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

CGI Profile

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

