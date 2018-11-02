Cfra Reiterates €5.50 Price Target for Banco Santander (SAN)

Cfra set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.80) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a €4.15 ($4.83) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €5.53 ($6.43).

Shares of SAN traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €5.44 ($6.33). The company had a trading volume of 123,600,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,230,000. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

