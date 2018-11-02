Cerus Co. (CERS) Stake Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cerus were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,462,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 138,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cerus by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cerus by 205.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 219,815 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cerus by 8.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $841.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.51. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 76.37% and a negative return on equity of 82.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,825 shares in the company, valued at $831,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 35,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $254,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,416 shares in the company, valued at $254,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,765 shares of company stock worth $686,462 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

