Cerus (CERS) Issues Earnings Results

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 76.37% and a negative return on equity of 82.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.51. Cerus has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Get Cerus alerts:

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 35,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $254,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,765 shares of company stock valued at $686,462 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 486,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 62,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 94,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CERS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cerus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.