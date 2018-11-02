Cerner Co. (CERN) Stake Lifted by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 34.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 412,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,574,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Cerner by 19.1% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 277,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 44,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Cerner by 101.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 34,285 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cerner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cerner to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.98.

Cerner stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,202. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $259,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $268,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,270,870 shares of company stock valued at $82,486,031. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

