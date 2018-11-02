Centurylink Inc (CTL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,066 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 205,226 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 118,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Centurylink by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Centurylink by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In other news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Hanson cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.12.

Shares of CTL opened at $20.58 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.