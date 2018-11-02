Century Aluminum (CENX) Trading 11.3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) traded up 11.3% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.84. 2,957,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,234,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Specifically, Director Jarl Berntzen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Macquarie set a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $685.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 108,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 92,323 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.