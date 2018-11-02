Centrality 24 Hour Volume Reaches $65,852.00 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $34.22 million and $65,852.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00149856 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00252626 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $616.25 or 0.09664871 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,040,336 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

