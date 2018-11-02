Cenovus Energy (CVE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVE. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.42.

CVE stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,029. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.02 and a twelve month high of C$14.84.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,600.00.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

