Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Shares Up 7.3%

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.41. 10,241,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 8,546,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of research firms have commented on CX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.86.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 548.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 96.4% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 16,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $123,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 566.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 80.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.