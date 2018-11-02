Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Shares Up 7.3%

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.41. 10,241,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 8,546,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.
A number of research firms have commented on CX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.86.
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.
About Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
