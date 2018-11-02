Celsius Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,375.00 (CEL)

Celsius (CURRENCY:CEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Celsius has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Celsius has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $10,375.00 worth of Celsius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celsius token can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00150375 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00252368 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.99 or 0.09943749 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00013017 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Celsius

Celsius was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Celsius’ total supply is 700,000,000 tokens. Celsius’ official Twitter account is @CelsiusNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celsius’ official website is celsius.network . The official message board for Celsius is celsius.network/blog

Celsius Token Trading

Celsius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celsius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celsius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celsius using one of the exchanges listed above.

