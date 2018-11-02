CDK Global Inc (CDK) Position Trimmed by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in CDK Global by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,005,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,475,000 after purchasing an additional 905,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,138,000 after purchasing an additional 739,661 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CDK Global by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,344,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,484,000 after purchasing an additional 386,080 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in CDK Global by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,838,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer A. Williams sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $253,628.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $57.49 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 235.59%. The firm had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.