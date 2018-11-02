CDK Global Inc (CDK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

CDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th.

In related news, VP Jennifer A. Williams sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $253,628.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in CDK Global by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in CDK Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in CDK Global by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,214. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 235.59%. The company had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

