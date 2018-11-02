Catherine (Kate) Wright Acquires 5,000 Shares of Breville Group Ltd (BRG) Stock

Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) insider Catherine (Kate) Wright acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.82 ($8.38) per share, with a total value of A$59,095.00 ($41,911.35).
ASX BRG opened at A$12.21 ($8.66) on Friday. Breville Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$9.78 ($6.94) and a 12-month high of A$14.18 ($10.06).
About Breville Group
Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.