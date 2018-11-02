Catherine (Kate) Wright Acquires 5,000 Shares of Breville Group Ltd (BRG) Stock

Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) insider Catherine (Kate) Wright acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.82 ($8.38) per share, with a total value of A$59,095.00 ($41,911.35).

ASX BRG opened at A$12.21 ($8.66) on Friday. Breville Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$9.78 ($6.94) and a 12-month high of A$14.18 ($10.06).

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans; and juicers, sandwich makers, rice cookers, and food preparation products.

