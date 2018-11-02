Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.98 EPS

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.98, Morningstar.com reports. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 million.

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.61.

CTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, well-timed real estate sales and investment management. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

