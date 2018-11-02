Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $185.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.32 and a 1 year high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

