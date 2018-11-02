Carrefour (CA) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been given a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Societe Generale set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.32 ($20.14).

Carrefour stock opened at €16.94 ($19.70) on Wednesday. Carrefour has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

