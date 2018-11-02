CarGurus Inc (CARG) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CarGurus by 470.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after buying an additional 321,230 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 347.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 96,985 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 66.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 877.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 611,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $5,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Michael Caputo sold 3,093 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $154,619.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,842,579 shares of company stock worth $290,733,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 379.08. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.84 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

