Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Stake Increased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 101.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,262 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.36% of Cardlytics worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $3,420,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,894,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,218,000 after acquiring an additional 459,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,445 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $29,853.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 150,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $3,756,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,308 in the last quarter.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $28.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

