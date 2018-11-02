Carbonite (CARB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.15 million. Carbonite had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of CARB stock traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 151,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,010. Carbonite has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

In related news, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 4,294 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,769.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Mohan sold 1,355 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $58,061.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,698 shares of company stock worth $2,498,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CARB. Barclays lifted their price target on Carbonite from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. MED downgraded Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carbonite from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carbonite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

