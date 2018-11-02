Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR) Insider Christopher G. Tietz Buys 2,000 Shares

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) insider Christopher G. Tietz purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,827.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $174.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 289,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

