Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,750 L Brands Inc (LB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 292,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 119,702 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 155,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 64,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 467,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.