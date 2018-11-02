Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P INTL DEV HIGH D (IDHD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P INTL DEV HIGH D (BATS:IDHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of BATS:IDHD opened at $26.85 on Friday. INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P INTL DEV HIGH D has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P INTL DEV HIGH D (BATS:IDHD).

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P INTL DEV HIGH D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P INTL DEV HIGH D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.