Capital Advantage Inc. Takes $461,000 Position in Veoneer Inc (VNE)

Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jan Carlson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mathias Hermansson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $138,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Veoneer Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNE. Longbow Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of Veoneer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

