Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Aetna (AET)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their hold rating on shares of Aetna (NYSE:AET) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $204.00 target price on the stock.

“. We reiterate our Neutral rating on AET shares and increase our price target to $204 from $202 previously. Our price target is based on the implied CVS Health (CVS – Not Covered) acquisition value. BMO on Tuesday, October 30, AET reported 3Q18 results. Adjusted EPS were exactly in line with our estimate but nicely above FactSet consensus. Revenue was slightly below our estimate but above consensus. MLR was above our estimate and consensus. Operating expenses offset the increase in MLR, relative to ur estimate. As reminder, the company has not provided 2018 guidance given the pending CVS merger.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aetna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.17.

Shares of AET opened at $200.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Aetna has a fifty-two week low of $166.88 and a fifty-two week high of $206.66.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aetna will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Aetna during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aetna by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Aetna during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Aetna by 1,696.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Aetna by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

