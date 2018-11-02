Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Community Health Systems (CYH) Price Target to $4.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $4.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $326.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, insider Patton Paul Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 103,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,993.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $83,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 885.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

