Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Price Target to $75.00

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of EBS stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.59. Emergent Biosolutions has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 1,319 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $85,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,661,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 22,996 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $1,404,135.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,983.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,890. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,268,000 after acquiring an additional 901,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,338,000 after purchasing an additional 198,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,150,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 117,098 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,141,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,610,000 after purchasing an additional 174,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

