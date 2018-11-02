Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) a $32.00 Price Target

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) has been given a $32.00 price target by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 20,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $595,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 490,832 shares of company stock worth $9,121,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,318,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 38,414 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

