CannabisCoin Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $928,184.00 and approximately $7,299.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000500 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000310 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

