Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

Canadian Natural Resource stock opened at C$37.84 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resource has a 12 month low of C$35.31 and a 12 month high of C$49.08.

Canadian Natural Resource (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.53 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian Natural Resource from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.38.

In other news, insider Ronald Keith Laing sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.40, for a total transaction of C$181,600.00. Also, insider Betty Yee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.98, for a total value of C$65,970.00. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $503,617 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

