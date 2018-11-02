Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Vermilion Energy (VET)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VET. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.60. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $305.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.05 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 419.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 81.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 52,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

