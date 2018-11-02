Canaccord Genuity Cuts ConforMIS (CFMS) Price Target to $2.50

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

CFMS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConforMIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.76. 316,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,856. ConforMIS has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 94.69% and a negative net margin of 64.66%. The business had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConforMIS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 104.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,006,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,565 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 455,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 78.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 321,845 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

About ConforMIS

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

