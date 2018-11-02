Canaccord Genuity Cuts ConforMIS (CFMS) Price Target to $2.50

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
CFMS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConforMIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.76. 316,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,856. ConforMIS has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 104.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,006,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,565 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 455,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 78.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 321,845 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.
About ConforMIS
ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.
