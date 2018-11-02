Camtek (CAMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

CAMT stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.86 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.28. Camtek has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

