Camden National (CAC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camden National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.50 price objective on shares of Camden National in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of Camden National stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $41.11. 20,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,970. Camden National has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $657.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Camden National had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equities analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Camden National by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Camden National by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

