Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,006 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 169.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $35.12 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $37.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1688 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.