California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,364,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,650,000 after acquiring an additional 520,163 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 237,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 100,432 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7,970.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 101,698 shares in the last quarter.

ATRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $37.18 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.54.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $59,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,973.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Haqq sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $29,093.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 331,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,439,066.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,090 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

